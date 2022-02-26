Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA opened at $95.54 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

