Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,586.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.99 and its 200-day moving average is $365.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.22 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

