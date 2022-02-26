Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

