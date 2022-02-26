Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of CENX opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

