Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

