Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.