Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 391 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

