Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 7,162 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

