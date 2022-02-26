Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $137.46 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.