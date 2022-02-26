Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $137.46 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

