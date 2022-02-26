Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.