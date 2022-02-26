Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

