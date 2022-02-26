Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

