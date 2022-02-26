Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 31,321 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000.

BSCO opened at $21.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

