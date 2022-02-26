Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,197,000 after purchasing an additional 557,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

