Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

