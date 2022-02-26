Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.31 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.