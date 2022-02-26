Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 67,989 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

