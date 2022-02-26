Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,212 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $767,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

