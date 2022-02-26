Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

