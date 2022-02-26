Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

CAH opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.