Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.