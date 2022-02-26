Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.92 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

