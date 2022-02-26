CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $512.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

