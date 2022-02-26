CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.