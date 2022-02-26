Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. 486,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

