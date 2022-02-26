Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. 486,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
