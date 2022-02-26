Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

