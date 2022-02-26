Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
