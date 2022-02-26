Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $68.50

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.50, but opened at $72.00. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $69.22, with a volume of 6,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 186.88% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

