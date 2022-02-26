Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

CPKF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

