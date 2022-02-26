China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.25.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

