Chistopher Wellborn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MHK opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.02 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

