Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by 47.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

