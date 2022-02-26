Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,050 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

