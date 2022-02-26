CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

