Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,601,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTRTU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,141,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,297,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DTRTU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.