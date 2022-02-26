Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,579,000.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.29 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.