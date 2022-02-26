Citigroup Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

