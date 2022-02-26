Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 64.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $91,731 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $441.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

