Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 1,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $327.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.38.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

Daily Journal Profile (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.