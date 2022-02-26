Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.