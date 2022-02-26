Citigroup Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

