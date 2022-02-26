City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to post $41.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $166.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CIO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 297,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

