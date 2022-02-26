CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,667,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

