CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $222,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day moving average is $368.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

