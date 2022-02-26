Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 114,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
