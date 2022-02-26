Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.33. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 246,487 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 1,523,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.