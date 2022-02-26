Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CDAK opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.