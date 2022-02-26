Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 6,981,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,123. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

