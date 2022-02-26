Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

