Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.